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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.2.62a
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.62a

Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis and the curve y = x sin(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π, about
a. The y-axis.
(See Exercise 57 for a graph.)

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Textbook Question

4. What substitutions are made to evaluate integrals of sin(mx)sin(nx), sin(mx)cos(nx), and cos(mx)cos(nx)? Give an example of each case.

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Textbook Question

Using different substitutions

Show that the integral

∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx

can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.

a. u = 1/(x + 1)

What is the value of the integral?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from 1 to 2 of 1/s² ds

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.

∫ t dt / √(9 − 4t²)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.

∫ [x / (x² + 4x + 3)] dx

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx

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