Lifetime of a tire Assume the random variable L in Example 2f is normally distributed with mean μ = 22,000 miles and σ = 4,000 miles.
a. In a batch of 4000 tires, how many can be expected to last for at least 18,000 miles?
Lifetime of a tire Assume the random variable L in Example 2f is normally distributed with mean μ = 22,000 miles and σ = 4,000 miles.
a. In a batch of 4000 tires, how many can be expected to last for at least 18,000 miles?
Evaluate ∫ x³ √(1 - x²) dx using:
a. Integration by parts.
90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (i) about the x-axis
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of sin(x + 1) dx
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. π ≤ x ≤ 2π.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of (t³ + t) dt