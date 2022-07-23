Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (xe^x) / (x + 1)² dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (xe^x) / (x + 1)² dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 2 of (dx / (1 - x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ csc³(√θ) / √θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x⁵ e³ˣ dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ ln(x + x²) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ sin³(x) / cos⁴(x) dx