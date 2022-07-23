The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ dx / (x - √x)
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ dx / (x - √x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (xe^x) / (x + 1)² dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 2 of (dx / (1 - x))
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x⁵ e³ˣ dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ ln(x + x²) dx