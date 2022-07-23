In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(1 - (ln x)²) / (x ln x) dx
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(1 - (ln x)²) / (x ln x) dx
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
85. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the y-axis.
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 4 to ∞ of (dx / (√x - 1))
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (8x² + 8x + 2) / (4x² + 1)² dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / cos θ - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)