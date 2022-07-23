Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
85. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the y-axis.
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
85. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the y-axis.
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 4 to ∞ of (dx / (√x - 1))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (csc t sin 3t dt)
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / cos θ - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (2 dx) / √(1 - 4x²) from 0 to 1/(2√2)
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(7 - x²))