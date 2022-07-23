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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.PE.48
Chapter 8, Problem 8.PE.48

You are planning to use Simpson’s Rule to estimate the value of the integral Estimate ∫ from 1 to 2 of f(x) dx with an error magnitude less than 10⁻⁵ using Simpson’s Rule.
You have determined that |f⁽⁴⁾(x)| ≤ 3 throughout the interval of integration. How many subintervals should you use to ensure the required accuracy?
(Remember that for Simpson’s Rule the number of subintervals must be even.)

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