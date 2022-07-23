Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((ln z) / z) dz
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((ln z) / z) dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ sec²(θ) sin³(θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₋₁⁰ e^x / (e^x + e^(−x)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ e^(ln√x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ sin(2θ) dθ / (1 + cos(2θ))²
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ x sin(x) cos(x) dx