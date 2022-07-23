Textbook Question
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
b. as a separable equation.
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Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
b. as a separable equation.
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
2y' - y = xe^(x/2)
In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
x dy + (y - cos x) dx = 0, y(π/2) = 0
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
a. as a first-order linear equation.