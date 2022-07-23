Textbook Question
28. Derivation of Equation (7) in Example 4
a. Show that the solution of the equation
di /dt + R/Li = V/L
is
i = V/R + Cexp(-(R/L)i) .
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28. Derivation of Equation (7) in Example 4
a. Show that the solution of the equation
di /dt + R/Li = V/L
is
i = V/R + Cexp(-(R/L)i) .
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
2y' - y = xe^(x/2)
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
a. as a first-order linear equation.