Identify the form of the partial fraction decomposition based on the factors in the denominator. Since the denominator is \(x(x + 1)(x - 1)\), which consists of three distinct linear factors, the decomposition will be of the form: \(\frac{A}{x} + \frac{B}{x + 1} + \frac{C}{x - 1}\), where \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) are constants to be determined.