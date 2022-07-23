Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = 9 - x2
1537
views
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = 9 - x2
Solve and check each linear equation. 25 - [2 + 5y - 3(y + 2)] = - 3(2y - 5) - [5(y - 1) - 3y + 3]
Divide and express the result in standard form. - 6i/(3 + 2i)
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ⋃ (6, ∞)
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5x + 11 < 26
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(2x + 3) + √(x - 2) = 2