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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 26
Chapter 2, Problem 26

A rectangular swimming pool is three times as long as it is wide. If the perimeter of the pool is 320 feet, what are its dimensions?

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1
Let the width of the rectangular pool be represented by \(w\). Since the pool is three times as long as it is wide, express the length as \$3w$.
Recall the formula for the perimeter \(P\) of a rectangle: \(P = 2 \times (\text{length} + \text{width})\). Substitute the expressions for length and width into this formula: \(320 = 2 \times (3w + w)\).
Simplify the expression inside the parentheses: \(3w + w = 4w\), so the equation becomes \(320 = 2 \times 4w\).
Simplify the right side: \(2 \times 4w = 8w\), so the equation is \(320 = 8w\). Solve for \(w\) by dividing both sides by 8.
Once you find \(w\), calculate the length by multiplying \(w\) by 3 to get \$3w$. These values represent the width and length of the pool, respectively.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Perimeter of a Rectangle

The perimeter of a rectangle is the total distance around it, calculated by adding twice the length and twice the width (P = 2L + 2W). Understanding this formula is essential to relate the given perimeter to the pool's dimensions.

Algebraic Representation of Relationships

Translating the problem's conditions into algebraic expressions is crucial. Here, the length is three times the width, so L = 3W. This relationship allows substitution into the perimeter formula to solve for one variable.
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Solving Linear Equations

After forming an equation with one variable, solving linear equations involves isolating the variable to find its value. This step is necessary to determine the pool's width and then calculate its length.
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