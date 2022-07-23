Textbook Question
Solve and check each linear equation. 25 - [2 + 5y - 3(y + 2)] = - 3(2y - 5) - [5(y - 1) - 3y + 3]
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Solve and check each linear equation. 25 - [2 + 5y - 3(y + 2)] = - 3(2y - 5) - [5(y - 1) - 3y + 3]
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