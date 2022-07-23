Textbook Question
Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
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Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (4x - 1)2 = 16
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/5 - 1/2 = x/6
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 = 2x/3 + 1
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. -9x ≥ 36