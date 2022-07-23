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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 31
Chapter 2, Problem 31

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. -9x ≥ 36

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Start with the given inequality: \(-9x \geq 36\).
To isolate \(x\), divide both sides of the inequality by \(-9\). Remember, when dividing or multiplying both sides of an inequality by a negative number, the inequality sign must be reversed.
After dividing, the inequality becomes: \(x \leq \frac{36}{-9}\).
Simplify the fraction on the right side to find the numerical value.
Express the solution in interval notation and then graph the solution set on a number line, showing all values of \(x\) that satisfy the inequality.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Inequalities

A linear inequality involves an inequality symbol (>, <, ≥, ≤) with a linear expression. To solve it, isolate the variable on one side by performing inverse operations, similar to solving linear equations, but be mindful of inequality rules.
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Linear Inequalities

Multiplying or Dividing by a Negative Number

When multiplying or dividing both sides of an inequality by a negative number, the direction of the inequality sign must be reversed. This is crucial to maintain the truth of the inequality and avoid incorrect solutions.
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Dividing Complex Numbers

Interval Notation and Graphing Solution Sets

Interval notation expresses solution sets using parentheses or brackets to indicate open or closed intervals. Graphing on a number line visually represents these solutions, showing which values satisfy the inequality and whether endpoints are included.
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Interval Notation
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