Textbook Question
Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
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Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (8x - 3)2 = 5
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/5 - 1/2 = x/6
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 = 2x/3 + 1
An automobile repair shop charged a customer \$1182, listing \$357 for parts and the remainder for labor. If the cost of labor is \$75 per hour, how many hours of labor did it take to repair the car?