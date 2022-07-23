Textbook Question
Write each power of i as i, - 1, - i, or 1.
i44
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Write each power of i as i, - 1, - i, or 1.
i44
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. (x - 5)2 - 4(x - 5) - 21 = 0
In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √ (-32) - √ (-18)
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ (2/3)x - 5 < - 1
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 11 < 2x - 1 ≤ - 5