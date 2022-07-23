Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 2) + 2/(x - 2) = 8/(x + 2)(x - 2)
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 55
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Verified step by step guidance
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Start with the given quadratic equation: \(x^2 - 5x + 6 = 0\).
Move the constant term to the other side to isolate the quadratic and linear terms: \(x^2 - 5x = -6\).
To complete the square, take half of the coefficient of \(x\), which is \(-5\), divide by 2 to get \(-\frac{5}{2}\), then square it to get \(\left(-\frac{5}{2}\right)^2 = \frac{25}{4}\).
Add \(\frac{25}{4}\) to both sides of the equation to maintain equality: \(x^2 - 5x + \frac{25}{4} = -6 + \frac{25}{4}\).
Rewrite the left side as a perfect square trinomial: \(\left(x - \frac{5}{2}\right)^2 = -6 + \frac{25}{4}\). From here, you can simplify the right side and solve for \(x\) by taking the square root of both sides.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to solve quadratic equations by transforming the equation into a perfect square trinomial. This involves adding and subtracting a specific value to create a binomial squared, making it easier to solve for the variable.
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Quadratic Equations
A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Understanding its structure is essential for applying methods like factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula to find the roots.
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Solving Equations Using Square Roots
Once a quadratic equation is written as a perfect square equal to a constant, you can solve it by taking the square root of both sides. This step introduces both positive and negative roots, which are critical for finding all solutions.
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