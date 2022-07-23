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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 75a
Chapter 2, Problem 75a

Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Rationalize the denominator: (7 + 4√2)/(2 - 5√2).

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Identify the problem: The goal is to rationalize the denominator of the given expression \((7 + 4\sqrt{2}) / (2 - 5\sqrt{2})\). This means eliminating the square root from the denominator by multiplying both numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator.
Determine the conjugate of the denominator: The conjugate of \(2 - 5\sqrt{2}\) is \(2 + 5\sqrt{2}\). Multiplying by the conjugate will use the difference of squares formula \((a - b)(a + b) = a^2 - b^2\) to eliminate the square root.
Multiply both numerator and denominator by the conjugate: Multiply \((7 + 4\sqrt{2})\) by \((2 + 5\sqrt{2})\) in the numerator, and \((2 - 5\sqrt{2})\) by \((2 + 5\sqrt{2})\) in the denominator. This ensures the value of the expression remains unchanged.
Simplify the denominator: Use the difference of squares formula \((a - b)(a + b) = a^2 - b^2\) to simplify \((2 - 5\sqrt{2})(2 + 5\sqrt{2})\). This will result in \(2^2 - (5\sqrt{2})^2\).
Simplify the numerator: Expand \((7 + 4\sqrt{2})(2 + 5\sqrt{2})\) using the distributive property (FOIL method). Combine like terms, ensuring to simplify any terms involving \(\sqrt{2}\). After simplifying both numerator and denominator, the expression will be rationalized.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating any irrational numbers from the denominator of a fraction. This is typically achieved by multiplying both the numerator and the denominator by a suitable expression that will result in a rational number in the denominator. For example, if the denominator contains a square root, multiplying by the conjugate can help achieve this.
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Conjugates

The conjugate of a binomial expression is formed by changing the sign of the second term. For instance, the conjugate of (a + b) is (a - b). When multiplying a binomial by its conjugate, the result is a difference of squares, which eliminates the square root in the denominator, making it easier to rationalize.
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Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves reducing a square root or other root to its simplest form. This can include factoring out perfect squares from under the radical sign or rewriting the expression in a way that minimizes the radical's complexity. Understanding how to simplify radicals is essential for effectively rationalizing denominators and simplifying expressions.
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Related Practice
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