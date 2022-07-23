Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 7 = 2x + 7
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In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 7 = 2x + 7
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3 - (2/3)x| > 5
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| + 3 = 3
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
Solve each equation by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 10x + 3 = 8x + 3