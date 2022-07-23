Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |(2x + 2)/4| ≥ 2
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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |(2x + 2)/4| ≥ 2
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Rationalize the denominator: (7 + 4√2)/(2 - 5√2).
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The ordered pair (2, 5) satisfies 3y - 2x = - 4.
Solve each equation by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 10x + 3 = 8x + 3