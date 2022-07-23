Solve and check each linear equation. 4x + 9 = 33

Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = 2x-2
1001
views
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = 2x-2
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (1, 4)
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 - 4i)
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (1, 6]