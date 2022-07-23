Ordered Pairs

An ordered pair is a pair of numbers used to represent a point in a coordinate system. The first number indicates the position along the x-axis, while the second number indicates the position along the y-axis. For example, the ordered pair (1, 4) means the point is located 1 unit to the right of the origin on the x-axis and 4 units up on the y-axis, providing a clear method for locating points in a two-dimensional space.