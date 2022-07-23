Textbook Question
Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21
1006
views
Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 2, 3)
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = |x|-2