Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)
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Key Concepts
Complex Numbers and Standard Form
Distributive Property
Combining Like Terms
A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
Solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)