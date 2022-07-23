Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 7
Chapter 2, Problem 7

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(8i - (14 - 9i)\).
Distribute the negative sign across the terms inside the parentheses: \(8i - 14 + 9i\).
Group the real parts and the imaginary parts separately: \((-14) + (8i + 9i)\).
Combine like terms: the real part remains \(-14\), and the imaginary parts add up to \$17i$.
Write the final expression in standard form \(a + bi\): \(-14 + 17i\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing the result in standard form means combining like terms so the expression is clearly separated into real and imaginary components.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Distributive Property

The distributive property allows you to remove parentheses by multiplying a term outside the parentheses by each term inside. For example, subtracting (14 - 9i) means distributing the negative sign to both 14 and -9i.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property

Combining Like Terms

After distributing, combine the real parts together and the imaginary parts together. This simplifies the expression into a single complex number in standard form, making it easier to interpret and use.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle. 4y32=y8y24y^3 - 2 = y - 8y^2

539
views
Textbook Question

A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.

434
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 3x22x=83x^2 - 2x = 8

959
views
Textbook Question

Solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40

1066
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

168
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)

884
views