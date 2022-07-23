Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = x - 1, y2 = x + 4 and y1y2 = 14
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 2x2 - 3x and y = 2
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Key Concepts
Quadratic Functions
Finding Intersections
Solving Quadratic Equations
In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = x2 - 2x + 2
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: (2x−3)/4 ≥ 3x/4 + 1/2
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 5x2 + 3x and y = 2
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 2x/(x + 2), y2 = 3/(x + 4), and y1 + y2 = 1
In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = - (x + 1)2 + 4