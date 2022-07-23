Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 2x2 - 3x and y = 2
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: (2x−3)/4 ≥ 3x/4 + 1/2
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Key Concepts
Solving Linear Inequalities
Combining Like Terms and Simplifying Expressions
Graphing Solution Sets on a Number Line
In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = x2 - 2x + 2
In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = x2 - 4x - 5
When 4 times a number is subtracted from 5, the absolute value of the difference is at most 13. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = - (x + 1)2 + 4
In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. [1,3) ∩ (0,4)