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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 42
Chapter 2, Problem 42

Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

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Observe the graph and identify the points where the line intersects the x-axis and y-axis. These are the x-intercept and y-intercept, respectively.
To determine the x-intercept, locate the point where the line crosses the x-axis. On the x-axis, the y-coordinate is always 0. From the graph, the line intersects the x-axis at x = 3.
To determine the y-intercept, locate the point where the line crosses the y-axis. On the y-axis, the x-coordinate is always 0. From the graph, the line intersects the y-axis at y = 7.
Summarize the intercepts: The x-intercept is the point (3, 0), and the y-intercept is the point (0, 7).
Verify the intercepts by checking the graph again to ensure the points align with the tick marks and the line's trajectory.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

X-Intercept

The x-intercept of a graph is the point where the graph intersects the x-axis. At this point, the value of y is zero. To find the x-intercept, you can set the equation of the graph to zero and solve for x. In the provided graph, the x-intercept is at (3, 0).
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Y-Intercept

The y-intercept of a graph is the point where the graph intersects the y-axis. At this point, the value of x is zero. To determine the y-intercept, set the equation of the graph to zero and solve for y. In the given graph, the y-intercept is at (0, 7).
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Graph Interpretation

Interpreting a graph involves understanding the relationship between the variables represented on the axes. The x-axis typically represents the independent variable, while the y-axis represents the dependent variable. Analyzing the graph allows you to identify key features such as intercepts, slopes, and overall trends, which are essential for solving related algebraic problems.
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