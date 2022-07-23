Step 5: Use the intercepts to write the equation of the line if needed. The slope can be calculated using the formula m = (change in y) / (change in x). From the graph, the slope is m = (5 - 0) / (0 - (-5)) = 5/5 = 1. The equation of the line can be written as y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.