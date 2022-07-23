Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 50
Chapter 2, Problem 50

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7-i)(2+3i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as multiplying two complex numbers: \((7 - i)\) and \((2 + 3i)\).
Use the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product: multiply each term in the first complex number by each term in the second complex number.
Calculate each product: \(7 \times 2\), \(7 \times 3i\), \(-i \times 2\), and \(-i \times 3i\).
Combine the real parts and the imaginary parts separately. Remember that \(i^2 = -1\), so simplify \(-i \times 3i\) accordingly.
Write the final expression in standard form \(a + bi\), where \(a\) is the real part and \(b\) is the coefficient of the imaginary part.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. The standard form means writing the result explicitly as a sum of a real number and an imaginary number, making it easier to interpret and use in further calculations.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Multiplication of Complex Numbers

To multiply complex numbers, use the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product. Multiply each term in the first complex number by each term in the second, then combine like terms, remembering that i² = -1.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Simplifying Using i² = -1

Since i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1, any occurrence of i² in the expression should be replaced by -1. This simplification converts imaginary squared terms into real numbers, allowing the expression to be written in standard form.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x26x11=0x^2 - 6x - 11 = 0

965
views
Textbook Question

Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is two more than the square of the x-value.

126
views
Textbook Question

Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is three decreased by the square of the x-value.

950
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = C/(1 - r) for r

700
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 4) - 7 = - 4/(x + 4)

774
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x2+4x=12 x^2 + 4x = 12

849
views