Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7-i)(2+3i)
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Key Concepts
Complex Numbers and Standard Form
Multiplication of Complex Numbers
Simplifying Using i² = -1
Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is two more than the square of the x-value.
Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is three decreased by the square of the x-value.
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = C/(1 - r) for r
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 4) - 7 = - 4/(x + 4)
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.