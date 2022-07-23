Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is three decreased by the square of the x-value.
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
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Key Concepts
Completing the Square
Quadratic Equations
Isolating the Variable
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = C/(1 - r) for r
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7-i)(2+3i)
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 4) - 7 = - 4/(x + 4)
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5(x - 2) - 3(x + 4) ≥ 2x - 20
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.