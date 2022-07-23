Write each power of i as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i135

Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x| = 8
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x| < 3
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |x - 1| ≤ 2