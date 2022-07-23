To complete the square, take half of the coefficient of \(x\) (which is \(-1\)), square it, and add it to both sides. Half of \(-1\) is \(-\frac{1}{2}\), and its square is \(\left(-\frac{1}{2}\right)^2 = \frac{1}{4}\), so add \(\frac{1}{4}\) to both sides: \(x^2 - x + \frac{1}{4} = \frac{1}{4} + \frac{1}{4}\).