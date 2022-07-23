Write each complex number in standard form. (1 - i)3

Exponentiation of Complex Numbers

Exponentiation of complex numbers involves raising a complex number to a power, which can be done using the binomial theorem or De Moivre's theorem. In the case of (1 - i)^3, one can expand the expression using the binomial theorem, which states that (a + b)^n can be expressed as a sum of terms involving combinations of a and b raised to various powers. This process is key to simplifying complex expressions.