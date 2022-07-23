Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
Write each complex number in standard form. (1 - i)3
In Exercises 61–64, write each complex number in standard form. (1 + i)3
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5(2x - 8) - 2, y2 = 5(x - 3) + 3, and y1 = y2.
Solve each equation by the square root property.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2x - 6| < 8