In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(3x - 2) - 3x < 3(1 + 3x) - 7
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 47
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
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Start with the given equation: \(x^2 + 6x = 7\).
To complete the square, take half of the coefficient of \(x\), which is \(6\), divide it by \(2\) to get \(3\), and then square it to get \(3^2 = 9\).
Add \(9\) to both sides of the equation to maintain equality: \(x^2 + 6x + 9 = 7 + 9\).
Rewrite the left side as a perfect square trinomial: \((x + 3)^2 = 16\).
Take the square root of both sides, remembering to include both the positive and negative roots: \(x + 3 = \pm 4\), then solve for \(x\) by isolating it.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to solve quadratic equations by transforming the equation into a perfect square trinomial. This involves adding a specific value to both sides of the equation to create a binomial squared, making it easier to solve for the variable.
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Quadratic Equations
A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Understanding its structure is essential for applying methods like completing the square, factoring, or using the quadratic formula to find the roots.
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Isolating the Variable
Isolating the variable involves rearranging the equation so that the variable term is alone on one side. This step is crucial before completing the square, as it allows you to manipulate the equation properly and solve for the unknown.
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Textbook Question
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In Exercises 45–47, solve each formula for the specified variable. T = (A-P)/Pr for P
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Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is four more than twice the x-value.
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Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
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