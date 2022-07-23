Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 5/2x - 8/9 = 1/18 - 1/3x
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(3x - 2) - 3x < 3(1 + 3x) - 7
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Key Concepts
Solving Linear Inequalities
Properties of Inequalities
Interval Notation and Graphing Solutions
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
In Exercises 45–47, solve each formula for the specified variable. T = (A-P)/Pr for P
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. (x - 2)/2x + 1 = (x + 1)/x
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.