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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 97
Chapter 2, Problem 97

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 4x216=04x^2 - 16 = 0

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1
Start with the given equation: \(4x^2 - 16 = 0\).
Add 16 to both sides to isolate the quadratic term: \(4x^2 = 16\).
Divide both sides by 4 to simplify: \(x^2 = 4\).
Take the square root of both sides, remembering to include both positive and negative roots: \(x = \pm \sqrt{4}\).
Simplify the square root to find the two possible values for \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Solving it involves finding values of x that satisfy the equation. Common methods include factoring, using the quadratic formula, completing the square, or isolating terms.
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Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials or simpler expressions. This method is useful when the quadratic can be expressed as (mx + n)(px + q) = 0, allowing the use of the zero product property to find solutions.
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Zero Product Property

The zero product property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. This principle is essential when solving equations after factoring, as it allows setting each factor equal to zero to find the roots.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. 2√(x-1) = x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y=x3+4x2x+6y = x^3 + 4x^2 - x + 6 and y=10y = 10

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Textbook Question

Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2/3)(6x - 9) + 4, y2 = 5x + 1, and y1 > y2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y=(x5)32andy=125y = (x - 5)^{\(\frac{3}{2}\)} \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) y = 125

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Textbook Question

Evaluate x2 - (xy - y) for x satisfying 3(x + 3)/5 = 2x + 6 and y satisfying - 2y - 10 = 5y + 18.

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 8/(1 + 2/i)

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