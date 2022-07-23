Textbook Question
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2/3)(6x - 9) + 4, y2 = 5x + 1, and y1 > y2
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Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2/3)(6x - 9) + 4, y2 = 5x + 1, and y1 > y2
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Evaluate x2 - (xy - y) for x satisfying 3(x + 3)/5 = 2x + 6 and y satisfying - 2y - 10 = 5y + 18.
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 2x - 11 + 3(x + 2) and y is at most 0
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 8/(1 + 2/i)