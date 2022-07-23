Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - (x - 3)/2 = (x + 2)/3
Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions.
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Key Concepts
Rational Exponents
Isolating the Expression
Checking Solutions
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 5 + (x - 2)/3 = (x + 3)/8
In Exercises 36–43, use the five-step strategy for solving word problems. An apartment complex has offered you a move-in special of 30% off the first month's rent. If you pay \$945 for the first month, what should you expect to pay for the second month when you must pay full price?
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2 + 3x
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - (x + 3) ≥ 4 - 2x