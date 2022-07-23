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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 39
Chapter 2, Problem 39

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - (x + 3) ≥ 4 - 2x

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Start by rewriting the inequality clearly: \(1 - (x + 3) \geq 4 - 2x\).
Distribute the negative sign across the parentheses on the left side: \(1 - x - 3 \geq 4 - 2x\).
Combine like terms on the left side: \((1 - 3) - x \geq 4 - 2x\) which simplifies to \(-2 - x \geq 4 - 2x\).
Add \$2x\( to both sides to get all \)x$ terms on one side: \(-2 - x + 2x \geq 4 - 2x + 2x\), simplifying to \(-2 + x \geq 4\).
Add 2 to both sides to isolate the \(x\) term: \(-2 + x + 2 \geq 4 + 2\), which simplifies to \(x \geq 6\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities involves isolating the variable on one side to find the range of values that satisfy the inequality. Similar to equations, you perform operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, but must reverse the inequality sign when multiplying or dividing by a negative number.
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Interval Notation

Interval notation is a concise way to represent sets of numbers that satisfy inequalities. It uses parentheses () for values not included and brackets [] for values included, indicating the start and end points of the solution set on the number line.
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Graphing Solution Sets on a Number Line

Graphing solution sets involves marking the values that satisfy the inequality on a number line. Use open circles for values not included and closed circles for included values, shading the region that represents all possible solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 5 + (x - 2)/3 = (x + 3)/8

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 36–43, use the five-step strategy for solving word problems. An apartment complex has offered you a move-in special of 30% off the first month's rent. If you pay \$945 for the first month, what should you expect to pay for the second month when you must pay full price?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2 + 3x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions. (x2x4)342=6(x^2 - x - 4)^{\(\frac{3}{4}\)} - 2 = 6

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Textbook Question

Solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? V = (1/3)Bh for B

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