Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
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Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)/(2 + i)
Divide and express the result in standard form. - 6i/(3 + 2i)
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5x + 11 < 26
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(2x + 3) + √(x - 2) = 2
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.