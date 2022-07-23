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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 27
Chapter 2, Problem 27

The length of the rectangular tennis court at Wimbledon is 6 feet longer than twice the width. If the court's perimeter is 228 feet, what are the court's dimensions?

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1
Define variables for the dimensions of the tennis court: let the width be \(w\) feet, and the length be \(l\) feet.
Express the length in terms of the width using the given relationship: \(l = 2w + 6\).
Recall the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle: \(P = 2l + 2w\). Substitute the given perimeter value: \(228 = 2l + 2w\).
Substitute the expression for \(l\) from step 2 into the perimeter equation: \(228 = 2(2w + 6) + 2w\).
Simplify and solve the resulting equation for \(w\), then use the value of \(w\) to find \(l\) using \(l = 2w + 6\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Formulating Algebraic Expressions from Word Problems

This involves translating verbal descriptions into mathematical expressions or equations. For example, 'the length is 6 feet longer than twice the width' can be written as L = 2W + 6, where L is length and W is width.
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Perimeter of a Rectangle

The perimeter of a rectangle is the total distance around it, calculated as P = 2(L + W), where L is length and W is width. This formula helps relate the dimensions to the given perimeter value.

Solving Linear Equations

Once the problem is expressed as an equation, solving linear equations involves isolating variables to find their values. This includes combining like terms and using inverse operations to solve for unknowns.
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