Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
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Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x3 - 1
The length of a rectangular pool is 6 meters less than twice the width. If the pool's perimeter is 126 meters, what are its dimensions?
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)/(2 + i)
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x3
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.