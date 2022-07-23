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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 27
Chapter 2, Problem 27

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/3 = x/2 - 2

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Identify the equation: \(\frac{x}{3} = \frac{x}{2} - 2\).
Find the least common denominator (LCD) of the denominators 3 and 2, which is 6.
Multiply every term in the equation by the LCD (6) to eliminate the denominators: \(6 \times \frac{x}{3} = 6 \times \frac{x}{2} - 6 \times 2\).
Simplify each term after multiplication: \(2x = 3x - 12\).
Isolate the variable \(x\) by subtracting \$3x\( from both sides: \(2x - 3x = -12\), then simplify to get \)-x = -12$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

A linear equation is an algebraic equation in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. Solving such equations involves isolating the variable on one side to find its value. Techniques include combining like terms and performing inverse operations.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Clearing Fractions by Multiplying Both Sides

When an equation contains fractions, multiplying both sides by the least common denominator (LCD) eliminates the denominators, simplifying the equation. This step helps avoid dealing with fractions and makes solving the equation more straightforward.
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Linear Inequalities with Fractions & Variables on Both Sides

Checking for Extraneous Solutions

After solving an equation, especially those involving variables in denominators, it is important to check solutions by substituting them back into the original equation. This ensures no solution makes a denominator zero, which would be undefined and thus extraneous.
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Restrictions on Rational Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. (3x+1)/3 - 13/2 = (1-x)/4

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Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x3 - 1

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Textbook Question

The length of a rectangular pool is 6 meters less than twice the width. If the pool's perimeter is 126 meters, what are its dimensions?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)/(2 + i)

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Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x3

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x3)2=5(x - 3)^2 = - 5

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