In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(x - 3)
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Key Concepts
Domain of a Function
Square Root Function
Inequalities
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = y²
Use the graph to determine (a) the function's domain, (b) the function's range, (c) the x-intercepts, if any, (d) the y-intercept, if there is one, (e) intervals on which the function is increasing, decreasing or constant, (f) the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (-1/4, -1/7) and (3/4, 6/7)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x) - 1
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (7/3, 1/5) and (1/3, 6/5)