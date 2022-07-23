Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²
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In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 4x = y²
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = y²
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (-1/4, -1/7) and (3/4, 6/7)
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(x - 3)
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−1, 5) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = 6.
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x) - 1