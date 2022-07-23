Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–32, the domain of each piecewise function is (-∞, ∞) (a) Graph each function. (b) Use the graph to determine the function's range.
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In Exercises 31–32, the domain of each piecewise function is (-∞, ∞) (a) Graph each function. (b) Use the graph to determine the function's range.
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (0, 0), r = 7
Which graphs in Exercises 29–34 represent functions that have inverse functions?
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (−2, −4) and (1, −1)
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 b. g(x+2)
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 a. g(-1)