Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 30b
Chapter 3, Problem 30b

In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 b. g(x+2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given function g(x) = x² + 2x + 3. To evaluate g(x+5), substitute x+5 for x in the function.
Replace every occurrence of x in the function with (x+5). This gives: g(x+5) = (x+5)² + 2(x+5) + 3.
Expand the squared term (x+5)² using the formula (a+b)² = a² + 2ab + b². This results in: g(x+5) = x² + 10x + 25 + 2(x+5) + 3.
Distribute the 2 across the (x+5) term: g(x+5) = x² + 10x + 25 + 2x + 10 + 3.
Combine all like terms (x² terms, x terms, and constant terms) to simplify the expression. This will give the final simplified form of g(x+5).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value for the independent variable in a function to find the corresponding output. For example, in the function g(x) = x² - 10x - 3, evaluating g(2) means replacing x with 2, resulting in g(2) = 2² - 10(2) - 3. This process is fundamental for understanding how functions behave at different points.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are mathematical expressions that involve variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The functions given, g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 and g(x) = x² + 2x + 3, are both quadratic polynomials, which are characterized by their highest degree of 2. Understanding the properties of polynomials, such as their shape and roots, is essential for evaluating and simplifying them.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Simplification of Expressions

Simplification of expressions involves reducing a mathematical expression to its simplest form, making it easier to understand and work with. This can include combining like terms, factoring, or expanding expressions. In the context of evaluating g(x+2) and g(x+5), simplification is crucial to express the results in a clear and concise manner, allowing for easier interpretation of the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–32, the domain of each piecewise function is (-∞, ∞) (a) Graph each function. (b) Use the graph to determine the function's range.

1186
views
Textbook Question

Which graphs in Exercises 29–34 represent functions that have inverse functions?

601
views
Textbook Question

Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (−2, −4) and (1, −1)

76
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–30, find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (√50, −6) and (√2, 6)

872
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 c. g(-x)

92
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 a. g(-1)

75
views