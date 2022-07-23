Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are mathematical expressions that involve variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The functions given, g(x) = x² - 10x - 3 and g(x) = x² + 2x + 3, are both quadratic polynomials, which are characterized by their highest degree of 2. Understanding the properties of polynomials, such as their shape and roots, is essential for evaluating and simplifying them.