Textbook Question
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
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Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Find ƒ+g, ƒ- g, ƒg and ƒ/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
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Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. x-intercept = -1/2 and y-intercept = 4
Find ƒ/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x+2)