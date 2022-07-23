Textbook Question
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
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Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Find ƒ+g, ƒ- g, ƒg and ƒ/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
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Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. x-intercept = -1/2 and y-intercept = 4
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (−3, −1), r = √3