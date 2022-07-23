Textbook Question
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1
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Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
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Find ƒ+g, ƒ- g, ƒg and ƒ/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1
Find ƒ/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+2)
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-1, 4), r = 2