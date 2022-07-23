Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 35a
Chapter 3, Problem 35a

Find ƒ+g, ƒ- g, ƒg and ƒ/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the sum of two functions, denoted as ƒ+g, where ƒ(x) = 2x² − x − 3 and g(x) = x + 1. Additionally, we need to determine the domain of the resulting function.
Step 2: Add the two functions together. To find ƒ+g, combine ƒ(x) and g(x) by adding their expressions: ƒ+g = ƒ(x) + g(x). This means we add the terms of ƒ(x) = 2x² − x − 3 and g(x) = x + 1.
Step 3: Combine like terms. Add the terms from ƒ(x) and g(x): (2x²) + (-x + x) + (-3 + 1). Simplify the expression to get the resulting function for ƒ+g.
Step 4: Determine the domain of the resulting function. The domain of a function is the set of all x-values for which the function is defined. Since both ƒ(x) and g(x) are polynomials, they are defined for all real numbers. Therefore, the domain of ƒ+g is also all real numbers.
Step 5: Write the final expression for ƒ+g and state the domain. The resulting function from Step 3 represents ƒ+g, and the domain is all real numbers, which can be expressed as (-∞, ∞).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Addition

Function addition involves combining two functions by adding their outputs for each input. For functions f(x) and g(x), the sum is defined as (f + g)(x) = f(x) + g(x). This operation requires evaluating both functions at the same x-value and summing the results, which is essential for solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
4:46
Adding & Subtracting Functions Example 1

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For polynomial functions like f(x) = 2x² − x − 3 and g(x) = x + 1, the domain is typically all real numbers, as polynomials do not have restrictions such as division by zero or square roots of negative numbers.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions that involve variables raised to whole number powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. The functions f(x) and g(x) in this problem are both polynomials, which means they are continuous and defined for all real numbers, making their analysis straightforward when determining their sum and domain.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1

866
views
Textbook Question

Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1

1059
views
Textbook Question

Find ƒ/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1

902
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+2)

628
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–34, find and simplify the difference quotient [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h =/= 0 for the given function. f(x) = -2x^2 + x + 10

210
views
Textbook Question

Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-1, 4), r = 2

840
views