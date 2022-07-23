Textbook Question
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.
155
views
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(r) = √(r + 6) +3 b. f(10)
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+2)
In Exercises 33–34, find and simplify the difference quotient [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h =/= 0 for the given function. f(x) = -2x^2 + x + 10
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-1, 4), r = 2