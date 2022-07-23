Textbook Question
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
1131
views
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(r) = √(r + 6) +3 b. f(10)
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.
In Exercises 33–34, find and simplify the difference quotient [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h =/= 0 for the given function. f(x) = -2x^2 + x + 10